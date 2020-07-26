Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $23.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,438. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $637.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

