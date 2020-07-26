Truegame Achieves Market Cap of $115,040.67 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Truegame has a total market cap of $115,040.67 and $7,268.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043340 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05237645 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057287 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

