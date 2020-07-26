TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $77,077.54 and approximately $238.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007138 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023805 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.01792372 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

