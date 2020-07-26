TrustVerse (TRV) Hits Market Cap of $12.24 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and $220,554.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.18 or 0.05242944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015104 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,830,019 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

