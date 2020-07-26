Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $2.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 452,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,653,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,053 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,415. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $130.66 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

