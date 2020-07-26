TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $934,858.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 78,624,799,079 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

