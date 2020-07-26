Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Receives $41.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $31.18. 16,864,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,131,178. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $4,814,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock worth $16,977,620. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

