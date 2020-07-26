Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Trading 25.1% Higher This Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $204,632.61 and approximately $499.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

