UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $34,961.00 and approximately $2.89 million worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

