Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s 10th Largest Position

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 3.1% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,970. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

