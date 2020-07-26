UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,861. The company has a market capitalization of $285.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

