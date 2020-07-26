UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, HADAX, LBank and Allcoin. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $235,897.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.01907422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00197531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00116840 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,296,649,853 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, LBank, HADAX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

