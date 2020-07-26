Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $13.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 2,242,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,921. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $1,699,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,902.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $284,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Upwork by 97.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 67,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Upwork by 148.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Upwork by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.