USDQ (USDQ) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 103.9% against the dollar. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00010292 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $511.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00082220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00350465 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046424 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011690 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,293 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

