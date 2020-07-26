Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,956,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,585,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,587,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,490.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 194,621 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 135,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $177.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.