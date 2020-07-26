Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $96.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $1,427,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 38.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 69,007 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after buying an additional 77,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.66. 234,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $111.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.