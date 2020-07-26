Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.95 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $70.95 million and $4.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002163 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005026 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001865 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,088,120,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

