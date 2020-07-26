Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

