VeriCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $183,293.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,907.70 or 1.00263901 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00156891 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,920,264 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.