Veros Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,112.69 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Veros has traded 139.1% higher against the dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $88,112.69 and $5,395.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.01901617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00196657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00117131 BTC.

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

