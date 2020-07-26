VisionX Reaches Market Cap of $35,313.63 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One VisionX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. VisionX has a total market cap of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.01926632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00196925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00076204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00116630 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

