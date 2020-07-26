Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. 4,421,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

