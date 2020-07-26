Waves Community Token Trading Down 22.8% This Week (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $445,665.97 and $8.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.01907413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00197508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116811 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

