Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the first quarter valued at $6,151,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

