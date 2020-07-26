Wells Fargo & Co Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $26.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.31.

NYSE EPD opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,745 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,021,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

