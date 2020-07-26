Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $21.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.98.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth about $81,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth about $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth about $11,802,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth about $10,790,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
