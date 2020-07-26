Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $21.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth about $81,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth about $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth about $11,802,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth about $10,790,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

