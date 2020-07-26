WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,144.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in WesBanco by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

