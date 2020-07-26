Wesleyan Assurance Society Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,835,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,654. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

