Wesleyan Assurance Society Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,706,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OTIS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. 2,733,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,950. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

