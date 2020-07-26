West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.035-2.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $262.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.27. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $120.12 and a one year high of $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

