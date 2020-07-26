WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 48.4% Higher Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $34.47 million and $1.00 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001394 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, EXX, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015306 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, EXX, FreiExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

