Wings (WINGS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $684,211.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Wings has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $684,211.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027795 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.36 or 0.05240664 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057095 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031245 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

