WINk Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $24.87 million and $1.84 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

