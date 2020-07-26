Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Receives $28.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $67,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $62,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,594 shares of company stock valued at $283,461 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,498 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 383,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,410. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

