WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

