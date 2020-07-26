X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.74 million and $97,378.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00050947 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 55,783,932,310 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

