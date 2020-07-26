Xaya Price Hits $0.0342 on Top Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $3,543.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xaya has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,945,525 coins and its circulating supply is 43,803,398 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

