XEL Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. XEL has a total market capitalization of $379,824.78 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000965 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official website for XEL is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.