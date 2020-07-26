Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $859,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,813,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,701,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.75. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

