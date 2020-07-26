YOU COIN (YOU) Price Down 13.7% This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.01903609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116863 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

