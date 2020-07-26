Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to announce sales of $181.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.61 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $171.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $746.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.62 million to $768.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $776.78 million, with estimates ranging from $745.84 million to $835.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,055,000 after buying an additional 2,433,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,630,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,489,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 59,733.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,899,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,993. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

