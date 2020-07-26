Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.48. Hershey posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 264,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.68. 1,162,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

