Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.84. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

NYSE IBP traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $14,953,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $20,414,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $4,869,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

