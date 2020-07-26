Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will report $5.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $21.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 1,370,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,411. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

