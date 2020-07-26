Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report sales of $180,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $890,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $5,350,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $5,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 34.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 131,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 87.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 218,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prothena has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

