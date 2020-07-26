Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $499.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will report sales of $499.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.37 million and the highest is $513.35 million. Air Lease posted sales of $471.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 492,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.03. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,567,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.