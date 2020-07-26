Zacks: Analysts Expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. BEST reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.59). BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEST shares. Macquarie downgraded BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

BEST stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. BEST has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BEST by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

