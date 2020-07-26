Zacks: Analysts Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $3.93 billion. BJs Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $14.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.39 billion to $15.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Barclays increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.37.

NYSE BJ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 1,019,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,226 shares of company stock worth $8,401,149. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

