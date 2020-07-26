Zacks: Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.82. CSX reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,751,465 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 72,310 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

