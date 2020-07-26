Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 417.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 432.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 281,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 733,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,207. The stock has a market cap of $535.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.97. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

